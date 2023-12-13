Minnesota Historical Society hosting “Light the Future” Campaign to improve Split Rock Lighthouse

BEAVER BAY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Historical Society is looking to raise $1,000,000 to improve the more than century-old lighthouse on the North Shore.

The fundraiser will help improve the lighthouse that has been on the shore of Lake Superior since 1910.

The society helps run 26 historical locations across the state.

According to the lighthouse’s site manager, Split Rock is easily the busiest.

“We see like 150 to 160,000 visitors a year,” Hayes Scriven, said. ”We’re the most visited site in the Minnesota Historical Society network.”

Scriven oversees the building and works to make sure the lighthouse and its visitor center are in tip-top shape.

In May, they opened a new exhibit that documents the history of the lighthouse and its significance on the shore.

“We wanted to create this space where people could come in and mingle and learn more about the lighthouse,” Scriven said.

In the exhibit is a replica of the 1,000-watt light that guides ships in the lake, as well as actual artifacts from shipwrecks and more.

The Minnesota Historical Society has raised just over $100,000 so far, with hopes to raise about $500,000 from the public.

Two other donors will match those donations for a total of $1,000,000 to make improvements to the lighthouse.

“We’ve got like woodwork in the house that needs to be done and we’ve got a lot of leaky windows and busted windows that we need to repair,” Scriven said. “So these types of like mid-range to smaller projects.”

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can email here, or call 218-220-6101.

For more information about Split Rock Lighthouse and the 25 other Minnesota Historical Society sites, you can visit their website here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.