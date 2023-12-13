The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Crews respond to structure fire near Duluth.
UPDATE: Space heater believed to have caused house fire on Caribou Lake
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists

Latest News

Natalie joins Northern Life to talk promotion, life on morning show
Roger Reinert
Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney
Natalie Hoepner joins Northern News Now Today
Natalie joins Northern Life to talk promotion, life on morning show
The beacon of the Split Rock Lighthouse, on the north shore of Lake Superior near Two Harbors,...
Minnesota Historical Society hosting ‘Light the Future’ Campaign to improve Split Rock Lighthouse
Nick Mullens
The Vikings will start Nick Mullens this week in their latest quarterback shuffle