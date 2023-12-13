First Witness Child Advocacy unveils new Duluth building

First Witness in their new building.
First Witness in their new building.
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A home for healing and a space for listening.

First Witness Child Advocacy unveiled its new facility in Duluth this Tuesday. First Witness is a non-profit agency comprising a team of law enforcement, social workers, therapists and prosecutors, who all work to help child abuse victims.

For the past ten years, First Witness has served 200 to 220 child abuse victims. First Witness’s new building will serve Southern St. Louis County.

The new facility will offer victims in-depth forensic interviews, mental health resources and medical exams.

First Witness vows to serve children and families, and provide a safe space to begin a healing process from the trauma they’ve endured.

Tracie Clanaugh, the Executive Director of First Witness, is grateful the new building with be able to serve the community better.

“We bought it in April of 2022 and have worked with our construction partners to make it what it is today,” said Clanaugh. “We were very committed to purchasing an older building and making it better, wanting to be a part of our neighborhood.”

