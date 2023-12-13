First Alert: Mild and sunny the next two days with mixed precipitation on Friday

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Today will be calm and mild with a high of 32 degrees with light winds out of the SW at 5-10 MPH and mostly sunny skies.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be even warmer with a high of 43 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the SW at 10-20 MPH.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday will be a First Alert weather day with mixed precipitation throughout the day, potentially ending as snow Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. The high will be 38 degrees with snow accumulations likely coming after the sun sets as marginal temperatures will impact snow accumulations.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.