First Alert: Mild and sunny the next two days with mixed precipitation on Friday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will be calm and mild with a high of 32 degrees with light winds out of the SW at 5-10 MPH and mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will be even warmer with a high of 43 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the SW at 10-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Friday will be a First Alert weather day with mixed precipitation throughout the day, potentially ending as snow Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. The high will be 38 degrees with snow accumulations likely coming after the sun sets as marginal temperatures will impact snow accumulations.

