First Alert: Impactful weather looking more likely for Friday

SUMMARY: We have the potential for our first impactful snowy system of the year Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Scroll down to the bottom for all the latest details on this system!

WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 20s for most areas. Winds will be a little breezy at times out of the WSW at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Skies continue to be mostly clear with highs in the 40s! Winds will be a little gusty at times out of the WSW at 10-15 MPH. Clouds begin to increase overnight ahead of rain/snow mix on Friday.

MESSY END OF WEEK: Models continue to bring in rain/snow to the majority of the region Friday into Saturday morning. The best chance for impactful snowfall will be Friday afternoon through Saturday mid-morning. As of right now, a few areas around the Northland will have a chance for seeing over three inches of wet, heavy snowfall. There still lies moderate to large uncertainties in exact snowfall totals and placement of the highest totals, so check back for the latest updates.

END OF WEEKEND: Saturday afternoon through Sunday look calmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.

