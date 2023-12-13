Fire destroys home, kills 2 pets on Iron Range

GREAT SCOTT TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two family pets died in a fire that destroyed a house near Kinney on Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2 p.m., authorities responded to the report of a house fire on the 5100 Block of Country Road in Great Scott Township.

The residents were not home at the time but were contacted and arrived at the scene shortly after.

All family members were accounted for, but two family pets, including a cat and rabbit, died in the fire.

Officials believe the fire accidentally started.

The house is determined to be a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family with finding temporary housing.

