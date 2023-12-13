Duluth Salvation Army $9K behind on donations, searching for volunteers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With only nine days left in the Red Kettle season, Duluth Salvation Army officials say donations are still falling behind.

Cyndi Lewis, a spokesperson for the Duluth Salvation Army, said they are $9,000 behind where they were this time last year.

You’ll remember last year’s numbers were boosted by a $50,000 donation made near the end of the season.

The Salvation Army still needs $125,000 to reach this year’s goal.

That means they would need to raise $14,000 every day between now and Dec. 24 to reach their goal.

Lewis says that’s never happened before.

“We really do need these funds or we have to turn people away like our food shelf is super sad,” says Lewis. “At the end of the month when we’re run out of funding that we’re already using next month’s funding, we do have to turn people away.”

Due to the low donations, Burger Paradox is supporting the Red Kettle campaign with its First Annual Christmas Party.

There will be free wings, prizes and drawings, a free beer for those dressed in Santa suits, an ugly sweater contest, and cocktail specials.

The event will be on Monday, December 18 starting at 7 p.m.

Other upcoming events include:

Friday, Dec. 15: Red Kettle Queen bonus appearance at Duluth Plaza Super One from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m.: 148th will be delivering toys for the 11th Annual Ryan Ewald Memorial Toy Drive

Now through Saturday, Dec. 23: Miner’s Match

Now through Dec. 24: Register Roundup at Super One locations

The Salvation Army is also down on volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer as a bell ringer, click here.

