Duluth Mayor-Elect Reinert nominates new Chief Administrative Officer, City Attorney

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor-elect Roger Reinert has announced he will be nominating two new people for Duluth’s leadership positions.

According to a news release from the mayor-elect’s team, Reinert will be nominating David Montgomery as Chief Administrative Officer and Jessica Fralich as the City Attorney.

Montgomery previously served as the City Administrator for nine years first under former Mayor Don Ness and then Mayor Emily Larson.

Noah Schuchman is Duluth’s current City Administrator.

The City Administrator is responsible for supervising all the city’s department leaders, except the City Attorney. The City Administrator also helps organize information regarding the city’s current financial affairs.

According to Reinert, Montgomery has a strong background in finance, budgeting, and administration.

“I’m grateful to have Dave’s wealth of knowledge and experience as we get underway,” said Reinert. “He is a proven leader and will be charged with the City of Duluth’s fiscal integrity, and leading the effort to focus our efforts on core city services and the City staff who provide them.”

“Mayoral transitions bring opportunity and fresh energy to the city organization,” said Montgomery. “I’m looking forward to returning to City Hall to work with Mayor-Elect Reinert and the over 880 dedicated City staff serving the residents of Duluth.”

Montgomery will work for the first year of Reinert’s term. The search for a permanent Chief Administrative Officer will begin before the start of the summer.

Meanwhile, Fralich is currently a Referee with the 6th Judicial District Court and previously worked with the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

She also has experience in private practice and has been actively involved with domestic violence response efforts.

“Jessica brings strong relationships with the County, the Courts, community agencies, and both Duluth Police and the Sheriff’s office, as well as experience meeting people in their difficult moments and toughest chapters of life,” said Reinert. “The City Attorney is a complex role. You need municipal and transactional law experience, and you also need the ability to manage and lead a key City Hall department. Jessica checks all these boxes. I’m thrilled she’s joining our team.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the City of Duluth in a new role,” Fralich said. “I am committed to strengthening the relationships I have built over the past 16 years while forming new ones in order to best serve all members of our community.”

Rebecca St. George is currently the Duluth City Attorney.

Reinert thanked her and Shuchman for their dedicated service to the City of Duluth.

“Public work is a calling. It’s never where you can make the most money, or most easily advance your career - you do it because you care about the work, our community, and our residents,” said Reinert. “Both Noah and Rebecca are exceptional professionals, and I sincerely appreciate their intentional choice to do this work.”

Reinert will be sworn into office at noon on January 2.

The ceremony will take place in the 1st Floor Rotunda of City Hall and is open to the public.

It is expected to last about 20 minutes.

Northern News Now is working to confirm if the City Council needs to confirm Reinert’s nominations and, if so, when that might take place.

