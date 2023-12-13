Authorities seek help to find missing Northome woman

Ellie Halverson
Ellie Halverson(Northern News Now)
By Jack Voge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTHOME, MN (Northern News Now) - Authorities are asking for the publics assistance to help locate a missing Northome woman.

Eleanore “Ellie” Halverson, 45, was last seen in Northome on Nov. 4.

She was traveling with Gene “Geno” Carter driving a brown early 2000 model Toyota Camry with an unknown plate.

Investigators believe she left a residence in rural Itasca County and it’s not clear where she was going.

Halverson has a nose piercing, a butterfly tattoo between her shoulder blades, and a “freedom is dirty” tattoo on her left arm.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Halverson, contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

