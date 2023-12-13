17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Paul Debelak
First man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Crews respond to structure fire near Duluth.
UPDATE: Space heater believed to have caused house fire on Caribou Lake
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists

Latest News

President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden defies Republican subpoena in visit to the Capitol, risking contempt of Congress charge
Footage from the controversial Nov. 13 arrest was released Tuesday.
Officer suspended for repeatedly striking woman during arrest