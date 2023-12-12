You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Tuesday.

The doughnut chain is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.

Customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts or of a 16-count of mini doughnuts at regular price.

The limit is two redemptions per person in store and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery using promo code “DOZEN.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Levi Greenwood
GoFundMe made for family of Hibbing man that died in head-on collision Saturday
Downtown Duluth Drone.
READY TO REIMAGINE: Downtown Duluth wants to start five-year plan for renovation
20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel strikes across Gaza as the offensive leaves both it and the US increasingly isolated
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Zelenskyy appears to change few minds on grim Capitol Hill as aid package for Ukraine risks collapse
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Cole Koepke wears a protective neck guard before an NHL...
Death of Adam Johnson sparks renewed interest in guard mandates for youth hockey