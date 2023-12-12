Twin Ports agencies help arrest 10 wanted fugitives

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 10 wanted fugitives with the help of Twin Ports agencies.

According to authorities, the U.S. Marshals North Star Fugitive Task Force, Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, Duluth Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Arrowhead Regional Corrections arrested 10 fugitives between Dec. 8 and Dec. 12.

Those arrested had outstanding federal or state warrants in the Duluth-Superior Twin Ports area.

In total, three handguns and 69 fentanyl pills were recovered, along with small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Five people who were arrested were wanted for firearm-related crimes, others ranged from felony assault to controlled substance warrants.

A boy was also arrested on probable cause unlawful carrying of a firearm and first-degree controlled substance sales.

“The collaboration between Federal, State, and Local police agencies is why 10 are in custody today,” said officials in a press release. “The U.S. Marshals District of Minnesota is proud to work closely with our partner agencies and will continue to help in combating violent crime in our communities.”

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.