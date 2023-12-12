St. Louis County swears in 6 deputies during Tuesday ceremony

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got a little bigger on Tuesday.

The department held a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning where six deputies took an oath to serve.

The new deputies include Trevor Dowton, Nicholas Brown, Zachary Hway, Saul Jeanetta, Daniel Merrill, and Madison Sand.

Officials say Dowton was hired in May and has completed the Field Training Officer portion of training, meaning he now can respond to calls on his own.

The other five were hired in September and are still working alongside a Field Training Officer.

“This is a difficult profession, and we need to keep the best and the brightest,” said Sheriff Gordon Ramsay. “By establishing good relationships with the people we serve, we can do our role better, and it’s more enjoyable. Our best deputies know how to use the authority we’re given and treat people well.”

Brent Donahue with the Sheriff’s Office says the county’s size and wide variety of roles gives new recruits flexibility.

He says with other departments around the country seeing heightened criticism, they are lucky to see high local support.

“This is a very challenging time for law enforcement and for the most part our citizens in the Duluth area and up on the Iron Range are very supportive of law enforcement,” said Donahue. “Not only the St. Louis County deputies but all of our local municipalities also.”

Sheriff Gordon Ramsay was there to pin the badges on the new deputies.

This is the first group hired since he took office.

