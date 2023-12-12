Righting the wrong: Nashwauk woman with cerebral palsy receives high school diploma after 62 years

NASHWAUK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman with cerebral palsy (CP) who was part of the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Class of 1961 finally received her diploma Tuesday at a special ceremony held 62 years later.

The late Carole (Clark) McBride, who died in September 2023, was born with cerebral palsy.

“I didn’t know when I was little, my mom wasn’t any different than any other mom,” said Bonnie McBride, Carole’s eldest daughter.

In high school, Carole’s condition made it difficult for her to complete a necessary gym credit, so the school did not sign her diploma.

“People were not protected by the human rights that we’ve so learned now that are so important,” said Bonnie. “But she didn’t want to fuss. No muss. No fuss over Carole.”

Instead, Carole became an advocate for the disabled community.

After she passed her family continued to carry on Carole’s efforts and posted online about their mother being denied her diploma.

It quickly caught the school’s attention and they wanted to right this wrong.

“In 1975 the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act was passed for that would have protected a student like Carole now to get what they need on an individualized education plans that make sure that they get their diplomas,” said Nashwauk-Keewatin High School principal Max Torgerson. “I want our students that were here in attendance today, just to think that it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Carole’s family, who accepted the diploma for her, is grateful to the Nashwauk community for making this a reality and hope to inspire others with Carole’s story.

“I think she would have gracefully expressed her thanks,” said Bonnie. “I don’t think she would have spoken of injustices, or human rights or any of those things. I think it would have been way bigger than she could have even imagined in her heart.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.