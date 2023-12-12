Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Recently unsealed search warrants are revealing new information and possible motives in the murder of Madeline Kingsbury.

The Winona mother of two first went missing March 31 until the grim discovery of her remains north of Mabel on June 7. The father of her two children and ex-boyfriend Adam Fravel is charged with her murder.

The unsealed documents reveal a new name on the prosecution side, Robert Wilkinson. Wilkinson is a special agent for the BCA, with almost 20 years of experience in financial crime investigations.

Previous search warrants reveal Kingsbury had been supporting Fravel for quite some time. Now, a better timeline has been revealed.

In a search warrant, it reveals all rent payments since September of 2021 came from Kingsbury for the two’s Winona townhome. According to the landlord of the townhome, identified as K.O., Kingsbury and Fravel were often months behind on rent.

Detailed in the documents, the landlord notified Kingsbury in September 2022 the lease would not be renewed. On March 27, four days before Kingsbury went missing, she told the landlord she is unexpectedly trying to find a place of her own.

According to investigators, who interviewed Kingsbury’s mother Krista Naber, when Fravel did have some money, he spent it on things like a home gym instead of helping Kingsbury with things for their children or bills.

Investigators wrote Fravel was largely financially dependent on Kingsbury and the loss of that relationship would mean the loss of financial support.

During the investigation, it was learned Kingsbury was entitled to a death benefit of $170,000. There was no beneficiary listed and it is believed by investigators the benefit would have been paid out to her two surviving children.

Affiant believes that the records sought would tend to show that a particular person committed a crime, as thy would illustrate that Fravel had a motive to cause Kingsbury’s death, due to the distress caused by his financial dependence upon Kingsbury and the prospect of the end of their relationship.

Robert Wilkinson, BCA special agent

The search warrants had previously been sealed in April to keep law enforcement’s person of interest close to the vest.

Fravel’s next court appearance in December 14 for his Omnibus hearing.

