Hunter helps teach kindergarten class at Stella Maris

Hunter reads to a kindergarten class at Stella Maris Academy
Hunter reads to a kindergarten class at Stella Maris Academy(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We love meeting our Northern Life viewers, and one of them happens to be a kindergarten teacher at Duluth’s Stella Maris Academy.

For this week’s Blindfold, Hunter gets the chance to read to, make crafts, and dance alongside the wonderful kids in Ms. Meyer’s class.

For more information on the school, click here.

