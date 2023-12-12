Hunter helps teach kindergarten class at Stella Maris

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We love meeting our Northern Life viewers, and one of them happens to be a kindergarten teacher at Duluth’s Stella Maris Academy.

For this week’s Blindfold, Hunter gets the chance to read to, make crafts, and dance alongside the wonderful kids in Ms. Meyer’s class.

For more information on the school, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.