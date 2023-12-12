Holding on to History: Looking back at the 1997 fire that tried to destroy Northern News Now

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s Sunday, December 14th and Topline News at 10 has wrapped up. Sports anchor John Schottenbauer is watching late night TV with his roommate, Rich Powell, who was the station’s chief photographer when they get paged.

“They paged us and when the chief photog called them back, they said the station was on fire.” said Schottenbauer.

Police, fire-fighters and station personnel flocked to the scene where engineer Pat Wilmers rescued the brand new V-10 powered four by four live truck. That piece of equipment would be key to getting KBJR back on the air within hours. Chief engineer Larry Erickson, news director Dave Jensch and general manager Bob Wilmers hatched a plan to do the Monday morning news from a make-shift studio in our transmitter building at the antenna farm.

“We pulled together a really strong team to gather equipment to set up a studio and stay on the air and in fact, we never missed a show.” said Jensch.

Jason Rice, Barbara Reyelts and meteorologist Jason Poole got on air on time just hours after the blaze. For the next year and a half we worked out of a double wide trailer in the yard of WDSE TV and the fire wasn’t our only trouble in the late 90′s. The tower next collapsed in an ice storm in April 1999.

“That was actually more traumatic to lose the tower and we did miss a few news casts that day.” said Jensch.

19 months later, on June 6, 1999, we moved into our new studio here in Canal Park. Those of us who worked through the era of fire and ice consider that a badge of honor.

“We had some really smart people who got things done and it was awesome to be part of that.” said Schottenbauer.

And, the now 26 year old live truck still lurks in the garage waiting to save the day again.

