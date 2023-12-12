First man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More information has been released from the Eveleth arrests after one man has been charged.

Paul Anthony Debelak, 37, of Eveleth was charged with multiple crimes including, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and fifth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 28 around 6:15 p.m., officers saw a man limping around and hiding near the Eveleth Police Department.

Officers had the man come inside where he was shaking, appeared scared, and broke down crying.

Authorities then reviewed city cameras from Grant Avenue to see the victim leaving Hells Angels Clubhouse on crutches around 6 p.m. with two men following him.

The victim then crossed the street, through the Short Stop parking lot, and proceeded toward the direction of the police department.

Court documents say on Dec. 1, the victim and a woman spoke to investigators with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The male victim had what appeared to be bruising and an indentation on his leg.

Investigators learned that the male victim was concerned the Hells Angels could find them.

The man stated that Jerand Paul French, the President of the Hells Angels Iron Range Charter, informed him that he could no longer associate with the woman.

This caused tension and the man refused this request.

Investigators say they learned that on Nov. 27 both victims were at a residence on Summit Street in Eveleth.

French, another man and two Hells Angels prospects, Debelak and Jacob Austin Holm, showed up at the residence.

The male victim fled upstairs and hid afraid French would assault him, according to the criminal complaint.

The boyfriend of the resident of the home let the group inside, where they later found the victim.

It’s stated the victim was assaulted, mainly by French, by punching and kicking him.

One of the Hells Angels grabbed the female victim, brought her to the bathroom, and Debelak then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The male victim was then brought to the Hells Angels Clubhouse where French allegedly continued to assault him as others recorded the incident.

French also told the victim he had to remain at the clubhouse for the next few months.

On Nov. 28, the victim using crutches was escorted off the property to make some purchases at the gas station.

The victim then fled without the crutches to the police department.

A search warrant was executed on Dec. 8 at the Summit Street residence.

Investigators say the house was filthy but the bathroom was “spotless” with a bleach jug on the floor near the sink.

They also collected items of clothing in the home that matched the description the female victim said she wore that day.

Authorities spoke to two males present at the residence who confirmed that French and others showed up at the home.

They said French assaulted the man and was brought outside to a van.

When asked if the female victim was assaulted, one man started crying and said no.

Investigators reviewed street cameras and saw a dark van pull up to the Hells Angels Clubhouse on Nov. 27 at around 12:55 p.m.

A man, appearing to be Debelak, exited the van and went inside the clubhouse.

The male victim exited the van and walked inside with someone.

French and one of the Hells Angels arrived shortly after.

Court documents say the female victim was interviewed by police on Dec. 11.

She stated Debelak and another man sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, French told the male victim to clean themselves up and shortly after escorted the man from the house.

French and Holm have both been arrested but have yet to be charged.

Debelak is looking at up to 40 years behind bars for the incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 20.

