First Alert: Slick roads possible to close out the work week

TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with relatively calm winds and lows dipping into the low teens to single digits above zero. A couple low lying areas away from Lake Superior may see slightly below zero temperatures by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies persist into our mid-week with high temperatures returning to slightly above average values. Highs reach the low to mid 30s with lows in the 20s. A breeze develops overnight out of the WSW at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average, reaching the upper 30s to mid 40s. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue as well. Clouds increase late in the overnight hours with lows in the 20s and 30s. Breezy conditions persist as well.

FRIDAY: Our First Alert team is tracking some weather that may impact any travel plans. As of right now, there is a chance for rain/snow mix throughout the day. Future totals and exact timing are still uncertain at this time, but this will be a system to monitor throughout the week.

