DECC presents 2024 budget proposal to Duluth City Council after rough year

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- After a rough year for the DECC, where the facility ended up more than a million dollars in the red, leaders with the entertainment and convention center presented its proposed budget for the new year.

DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman confidently shared some budget improvements in its 2024 budget proposal to the Duluth City Council Monday night .

“We are not like other entities that they’re worried about us becoming,” said Hartman.

The DECC saw some financial setbacks over the summer, which had the facility seeking a million-dollar line of credit from the city as a fallback plan.

“We had a lot of worries about it this fall, but we are happy to say that because of the business we had in the fall, that helped us get to where we are today which is we have not used any of that money to date,” said Hartman.

Hartman was happy to share that the DECC has avoided taking money from the million-dollar fund, but he said some challenges still lie ahead.

“We have a huge, fixed cost that we need to bring down,” said Hartman. “Like my electrical bill is over $1.2 million.” Hartman says that is a 57% increase from 2019.

Inflation also impacting the DECC in multiple areas, including its ability to complete crucial projects.

“You’ll see a continued aggressive approach on our core business, which is conventions and entertainment,” said Hartman. “So that means more conventions coming out of the city. We are hoping to find another $600,000 in those two business lines.”

“I would say the 2024 budget it looks like it’s heading in the right direction and still more work to do,” said City Councilor Arik Forsman.

Forsman says he was feeling optimistic after hearing the DECC’s proposal, but still had some concerns as there is a projected $1.1 million loss for the facility in 2023.

“The budget in 2024 is much better, but they are still projecting a loss for the year of about $200,000,” said Forsman.

Forsman says the council will continue to keep a close eye on DECC finances, as Hartman looks to make some changes.

“I want to see those structural changes, so that come 2025-2026, we’re a different path,” said Forsman.

The 2024 budget was not voted on Monday, a vote will likely come next week after councilors review it.

