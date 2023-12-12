COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: Eggnog for the Holidays

Lamers Dairy Eggnog
Lamers Dairy Eggnog(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A fifth-generation family in the Fox Valley is celebrating 110 years in business this year, and every December, thousands of customers enjoy one of their holiday specialties: Eggnog

Lamers Dairy is the largest producer of eggnog in Northeast Wisconsin.

“This is a good time of year because it’s something that we do that’s a little bit special and unique and a little bit different than just fluid dairy milk,” said Eric Mcguire, the VP of Business Operations at Lamers Dairy.

“We’ve been doing it ever since we’ve been in business, it’s a holiday treat and I think this year when I look at the numbers, we’ll be somewhere in the neighborhood of 25,000 gallons of just eggnog,” said Mark Lamers, the President of Lamers Dairy.

As one of only three fluid milk plants left in the state of Wisconsin, Lamers is all about quality, and it’s found the right formula for a successful business model.

“In our programs with our farmers, what we do is we pay them an extra premium for producing the highest quality milk possible and by doing that our customers have come to recognize that good quality product, so they support us,” said Lamers. “As long as you keep putting out a good quality product, people will keep buying it.”

While the vast majority of milk from dairy farms in the state goes into cheesemaking, Lamers has five farms, all within 30 miles, that supply their award-winning milk.

“It all starts on the farm, until the day I die I’m going to give all the credit to our farmers because I always think it’s like a computer, garbage in, garbage out, so if we don’t get that good quality milk into our processing facility, we can’t make a good product,” said Lamers. “If we can make people’s lives better by producing a good quality product, makes them feel better, then that’s all part of it too.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Jerand Paul French
Second man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
Crews respond to structure fire near Duluth.
UPDATE: Space heater believed to have caused house fire on Caribou Lake
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
The final design must be selected by December 31.
And then there were three: Check out the Minnesota state flag finalists

Latest News

The beacon of the Split Rock Lighthouse, on the north shore of Lake Superior near Two Harbors,...
Minnesota Historical Society hosting ‘Light the Future’ Campaign to improve Split Rock Lighthouse
Nick Mullens
The Vikings will start Nick Mullens this week in their latest quarterback shuffle
The Minnesota Historical Society is looking to raise $1,000,000 to improve the more than...
Minnesota Historical Society hosting “Light the Future” Campaign to improve Split Rock Lighthouse
Residents share frustrations over tax levy increase.
Virginia residents share frustrations over tax hike
FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Universities of Wisconsin regents to vote again on GOP deal to cut diversity spots for cash