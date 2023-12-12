Cool and windy Tuesday with a mild trend on the way later this week

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Today will feature mostly sunny skies after some clouds to start with windy conditions especially in the morning out of the W at 15-25 MPH gusting over 30 MPH at times. It will be cooler with a high of 25 and wind chills in the lower 10′s.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)
Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be milder with a high of 32 degrees and another mostly sunny day. Winds will be lighter out of the SW at 5-15 MPH.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

THURSDAY: Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. It will be a very mild day with a high of 43 degrees, with clouds filling in overnight ahead of our next system that will bring rain and snow into the region on Friday.

Northern News Now
Northern News Now(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Levi Greenwood
GoFundMe made for family of Hibbing man that died in head-on collision Saturday
Downtown Duluth Drone.
READY TO REIMAGINE: Downtown Duluth wants to start five-year plan for renovation
20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday

Latest News

PM Weather Recording
DECEMBER 11, PM WEATHER
Northern News Now
Cold wind chills Tuesday morning
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 12-11-23
Northern News Now Morning Forecast 12-11-23
Northern News Now
Calm start to the week with some windy conditions Tuesday