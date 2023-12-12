Cool and windy Tuesday with a mild trend on the way later this week

TUESDAY: Today will feature mostly sunny skies after some clouds to start with windy conditions especially in the morning out of the W at 15-25 MPH gusting over 30 MPH at times. It will be cooler with a high of 25 and wind chills in the lower 10′s.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be milder with a high of 32 degrees and another mostly sunny day. Winds will be lighter out of the SW at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions out of the SW at 10-20 MPH. It will be a very mild day with a high of 43 degrees, with clouds filling in overnight ahead of our next system that will bring rain and snow into the region on Friday.

