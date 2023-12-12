City by City: Michigan, Duluth, Proctor

Michigan- The Michigan Department of Transportation is encouraging local students to submit their art for an international competition. The International Aviation Art Contest for 2024 is open to those ages 6 to 17. The theme this year is “Air Sports for a Peaceful World”, art can be drawn or painted. The top three entries in each age category will be submitted to the national judges in Washington D.C. Submissions are due January 9.

Duluth, MN- The Portman Hockey Association is hosting the second annual Great Skate on Saturday, December 16. The event will be held at Portman Community Center from 3-6 p.m. Great Skate is the association’s largest fundraiser of the season. There will be challenges throughout the day for players to participate in and opportunities for guests to donate money. Money raised will help cover the cost of equipment, facilities and jamborees. The event is free and open to the public.

Proctor, MN- Two members of the Police Department were awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award. Chief Kent Gaidis and Sergeant Mathew Riebel were nominated by Army Guard Serfeant E-5 Johnathon Search. Search says the two are very supportive of his deployments and wanted to recognize them for that. The Police Chief also signed a statement of support, pledging the department’s continued support of guard members or their spouses.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

