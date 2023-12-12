City by City: Chisholm, Rice Lake, NE Minnesota

Chisholm, MN- On Sunday, December 17, Precious Paws Humane Society is hosting Coffee and Cats. This is their first-ever Cat Cafe. It will be held at the humane society building downtown from 1-2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Guests can hang out in the cat room and there will be bean bag chairs to snuggle up in. They will also get a warm beverage of their choice. While this is the first cat cafe, Precious Paws says if the event is well received, they might work to make it a more frequent opportunity.

Rice Lake, WI- Northwood Tech’s IT Cybersecurity Specialist program is now recognized by the Centers for Academic Excellence. With this federal recognition, Northwood Tech is now designated as a top choice. This highlights for students that they will learn the skills needed to succeed in the workforce. The IT Cybersecurity Specialist Program is a two-year program available at all campuses.

Northeast Minnesota- The Northland Foundation has awarded its latest round of grants. The seven Maada’ookiing grants were awarded to individuals and projects that work to support Native American community members. Grants are awarded three times a year, and each grant can be worth up to $2,500. Many of the grants this round went to supporting art and after-school activities. The next round is open until February 15.

