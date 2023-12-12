Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Bulls 133-129 in OT

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after being fouled during the first half of an...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-129 victory over the Chicago Bulls in overtime Monday night.

Brook Lopez and Malik Beasley each had 19 points and Bobby Portis scored 17 for the Bucks, who were coming off a 128-119 loss to Indiana in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament.

DeMar DeRozan had 41 points and Coby White scored 33 for Chicago, which had won four straight.

Torrey Craig hit the second of two free throws to put Chicago up 119-118 to open overtime, but the Bucks answered with seven straight points, capped by Antetokounmpo’s layup to make it 126-119 with two minutes remaining.

Milwaukee left the door open by missing three of six free throws. DeRozan scored on a dunk to pull Chicago within 131-129 with 12 seconds left. Damian Lillard hit two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining to make it 133-129.

DeRozan forced overtime, dropping in a floater from the lane with four seconds left in regulation to tie it at 118. Just before that, Lillard made one of two free throws to leave Milwaukee up 118-116 with 12 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo hit two free throws to put the Bucks up 117-112 with 1:11 to go. Patrick Williams answered with a dunk and DeRozan hit a pair of free throws to pull the Bulls to 117-116.

Chicago, which trailed 74-65 at halftime, pulled within 91-89 on Jevon Carter’s 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

The Bucks shot 57.8% in the first half. Milwaukee hit 26 of 45 attempts, including 12 of 20 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Bucks: Host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

___

