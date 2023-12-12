$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community

Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.(Colorado Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado woman says she looking at giving back to the community after turning a stop at a convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a lucky lotto player identified as Pamela stopped at a Loaf N Jug store on Nov. 29 to pick up a soda and a $3 lottery ticket.

Lottery officials said she had played the game numerous times before, but never imagined this was the ticket that would change her life.

The winning ticket ended up on Pamela’s fridge before her son checked it and shared the life-changing news.

Her Colorado Lotto+ ticket matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) that produced a jackpot of more than $5.2 million.

She said the most she had ever won before was about $50 when playing the lottery.

Officials said Pamela is retired and volunteers her time around the community. She also plans to give back to the Pueblo community.

“Pamela has chosen to channel her energy into giving back to the community that holds a special place in her heart,” lottery officials shared. “She’s not sure exactly what she will do with her winnings but is determined to improve our magnificent Pueblo!”

The Loaf N Jug location received a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerand Paul French
Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Levi Greenwood
GoFundMe made for family of Hibbing man that died in head-on collision Saturday
Crews respond to structure fire near Duluth.
UPDATE: Space heater believed to have caused house fire on Caribou Lake
Downtown Duluth Drone.
READY TO REIMAGINE: Downtown Duluth wants to start five-year plan for renovation

Latest News

Paul Anthony Debelak was charged with multiple crimes including, first-degree criminal sexual...
First man charged in Eveleth kidnapping, assault case
In total, three handguns and 69 fentanyl pills were recovered.
Twin Ports agencies help arrest 10 wanted fugitives
First Witness in their new building.
First Witness Child Advocacy unveils new Duluth building
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’