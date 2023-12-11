Robotics tournament comes to the Northland

Hermantown High School hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 10, 2023
HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A robotics tournament made its first-ever trip to the Northland on Sunday.

Through FTC, middle and high school students design, build, and program robots to go head-to-head against other bots.

At Sunday’s event, teams competed for a spot in the state championship coming up in February.

The bots stacked tiles on a vertical wall, launched paper airplanes, and even did pull-ups.

A second tournament in January will decide who moves on to state.

For the Northland teams, having a tournament so close to home was helpful.

“Most of the tournaments have always been down in the cities,” Tournament Organizer Patrick Mulcahy said. “I guess there’s a little bit of home-field advantage [today], but you never know what’s going to happen.”

In addition to organizing Sunday’s competition, Mulcahy also coaches two robotics teams in Duluth: the Devildogs and the Rogue Cats.

To view tournament results and other information, you can visit the First Tech Challenge website.

