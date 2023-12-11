Robotics tournament comes to the Northland

HERMANTOWN, MN. (Northern News Now) - A robotics tournament made its first-ever trip to the Northland on Sunday.

Hermantown High School hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition.

Through FTC, middle and high school students design, build, and program robots to go head-to-head against other bots.

At Sunday’s event, teams competed for a spot in the state championship coming up in February.

The bots stacked tiles on a vertical wall, launched paper airplanes, and even did pull-ups.

A second tournament in January will decide who moves on to state.

For the Northland teams, having a tournament so close to home was helpful.

“Most of the tournaments have always been down in the cities,” Tournament Organizer Patrick Mulcahy said. “I guess there’s a little bit of home-field advantage [today], but you never know what’s going to happen.”

In addition to organizing Sunday’s competition, Mulcahy also coaches two robotics teams in Duluth: the Devildogs and the Rogue Cats.

To view tournament results and other information, you can visit the First Tech Challenge website.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.