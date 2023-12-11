READY TO REIMAGINE: Downtown Duluth wants to start five-year plan for renovation

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth has decided to devise a five-year plan to reimagine the space.

The area is from 10th Ave. East, out to Mesaba Rd., and up to Second St. It also includes Canal Park.

“It’s a five year plan and five year visioning,” said President of Downtown Duluth, Kristi Stokes. “So this is a way for us to be proactive and get the community involved and saying, ‘Where do you see our downtown in the next five years?’”

Ideas could include additional events, new perspectives on public spaces, or safety issues that need to be addressed.

Stokes said the most important aspect of this project is the community involvement.

“What’s going to be important is to be working with our businesses down here: small businesses, large businesses, retail, corporate,” said Stokes. “Getting their input because they’re here on a daily basis.”

However, they will also bring in consultants that work across the country in urban planning and design.

“They must be able to adapt and be able to utilize their best practices in cold weather climates and you know, in the Midwest,” said Stokes. “So we really want a team that is experienced in that.”

The Knight Foundation through the Duluth-Superior Community Foundation gave the project a $150,000 matching grant to get started.

“This has been in the works for quite some time over the past year plus, and now we’re just at that point where we’re really saying let’s bring in those consultants, let’s make this happen,” said Stokes.

Downtown Duluth is asking the City Council for $50,000 Monday night.

They will continue to look into other grants to match the rest, and receive the funds.

