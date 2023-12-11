Officials say US pilot safely ejected before his F-16 crashed into sea off South Korea

A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the...
A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.(Source: Don Taggart/USAF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A U.S. Air Force pilot safely ejected on Monday before his F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea’s southwestern coast, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

The unidentified pilot was recovered by South Korean maritime forces and was “awake and in stable condition,” the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement. It said the pilot was being returned to Kunsan Air Base near the southwestern port city of Gunsan, where he would be evaluated further.

The pilot took off from the air base, used jointly by the U.S. and South Korean air forces, on a routine training flight and was forced to eject from the aircraft after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency.

The 8th Fighter Wing, which is composed of two F-16 squadrons, said the cause of the in-flight emergency is being investigated.

“We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition,” Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement, referring to the Republic of Korea, South Korea’s official name.

A U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft crashed off southern Japan on Nov. 29 during a training mission, killing all eight people on board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Snow showers may impact travel this weekend
Snow should be light but slippery for most of the region through early Sunday but lake...
Flurries should fade and sun should return by Sunday afternoon
A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines

Latest News

Hermantown High School hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition.
Robotics tournament comes to the Northland
Essentia employees rally in downtown Duluth.
Essentia employees rally for better contract terms
2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.
Chabad of Duluth holds Chanukah festivities at Miller Hill Mall Sunday
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kierre Williams, 43, was arrested for homicide and...
Suspect arrested after priest stabbed to death in church rectory, authorities say