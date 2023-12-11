Northern Waters Smokehaus shares love for new space, cookbook

By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For 25 years, Northern Waters Smokehaus has been dishing out memorable foods and sandwiches, thanks to the dedicated work of their team and owner, Eric Goerdt.

After moving into the former Amazing Grace location at the DeWitt-Seitz Marketplace building in Duluth’s Canal Park, they have recently released a new cookbook, sharing recipes with the Northland and beyond.

The Northern Life stopped by to get a taste of what they have to offer and hear their excitement for the future of their business.

For more information on Northern Waters Smokehaus, click here.

