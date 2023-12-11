Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault

Jerand Paul French
Jerand Paul French(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced on Monday that another man was arrested in connection to an Eveleth kidnapping and assault.

Jerand Paul French, 38, of Eveleth turned himself in to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia Monday morning.

Authorities say he was arrested for burglary, third-degree assault, and kidnapping.

The BCA reports a woman was sexually assaulted and beaten on or around Nov. 27.

Then, a man was kidnapped and taken to 413 Grant Ave., where he was held against his will and beaten for an extended period.

Authorities say the victims eventually escaped and fled.

Two other men, Paul Anthony Debelak, 37, and Jacob Austin Holm, 29, were arrested on Friday.

RELATED: Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault

Jacob Holm (left) and Paul Debelak (right)
Jacob Holm (left) and Paul Debelak (right)(Northern News Now)

They are currently in the St. Louis County Jail as they wait for formal charges.

The BCA is investigating with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Hibbing, Eveleth, and Gilbert police departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday
A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
Where are all the deer?
Wisconsin hunters and lawmakers gather for deer concerns listening session
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines
Snow should be light but slippery for most of the region through early Sunday but lake...
Flurries should fade and sun should return by Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Northern Waters Smokehaus shares love for new space, cookbook
Northern Waters Smokehaus cookbook
Northern Waters Smokehaus shares love for new space, cookbook
Levi Greenwood
GoFundMe made for family of Hibbing man that died in head-on collision Saturday
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior