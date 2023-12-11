Man turns self in for involvement in Eveleth kidnapping, assault

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) announced on Monday that another man was arrested in connection to an Eveleth kidnapping and assault.

Jerand Paul French, 38, of Eveleth turned himself in to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia Monday morning.

Authorities say he was arrested for burglary, third-degree assault, and kidnapping.

The BCA reports a woman was sexually assaulted and beaten on or around Nov. 27.

Then, a man was kidnapped and taken to 413 Grant Ave., where he was held against his will and beaten for an extended period.

Authorities say the victims eventually escaped and fled.

Two other men, Paul Anthony Debelak, 37, and Jacob Austin Holm, 29, were arrested on Friday.

They are currently in the St. Louis County Jail as they wait for formal charges.

The BCA is investigating with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Hibbing, Eveleth, and Gilbert police departments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

