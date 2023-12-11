Justin Jefferson could play for the Vikings this week after a chest injury from a hard hit

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson avoided internal injury from the airborne hit he took while catching a pass that cut short his return to action
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson avoided internal injury from the airborne hit he took while catching a pass that cut short his return to action and has a “good chance” to play this week, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

After missing seven games with a hamstring strain, Jefferson was sidelined again Sunday at Las Vegas when he went high for a 15-yard completion in the second quarter and was smacked hard from the side by Raiders safety Marcus Epps.

Jefferson immediately clutched his lower back, jogged gingerly off the field for a breather and wound up in the blue medical tent for closer examination. The Vikings wound up sending him to a hospital as a precaution for further testing after what they announced as a chest injury.

Jefferson, the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, flew home with the team after the 3-0 victory. O'Connell said Jefferson's status is considered day to day. The Vikings play Saturday at Cincinnati.

“He’s doing pretty well today,” O'Connell said. “It's just a matter of continuing to monitor any potential things that could arise, but what he's like from a standpoint of his ability to get some preparation in throughout the week and feel comfortable and ready to go for Saturday will be determined as we go here.”

The Vikings also lost right tackle Brian O'Neill and running back Alexander Mattison to sprained ankles during the game. O'Connell said both players avoided longer-term injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Most Read

20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday
A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
Where are all the deer?
Wisconsin hunters and lawmakers gather for deer concerns listening session
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines
Snow should be light but slippery for most of the region through early Sunday but lake...
Flurries should fade and sun should return by Sunday afternoon

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Wisconsin GOP leader says he's finished negotiating with university over pay raises, diversity deal
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Person of interest arrested in slaying of Detroit synagogue president
A Ford logo
West Virginia appeals court reverses $7M jury award in Ford lawsuit involving woman’s crash death
FILE - Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips looks on during the NFL football...
Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving