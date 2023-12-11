Gustavsson gets 2nd shutout of the season as Wild hand Kraken 8th straight loss with 3-0 win

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which improved to 5-2-0 since John Hynes took over
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) skates to the bench after scoring against the Seattle...
Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) skates to the bench after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)(John Froschauer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Filip Gustavsson stopped 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Minnesota Wild beat Seattle 3-0 Sunday night to hand the Kraken their eighth straight loss.

Matt Boldy, Marco Rossi and Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota, which improved to 5-2-0 since John Hynes replaced the fired Dean Evason as coach on Nov. 27. Gustavsson got his fifth career shutout.

Joey Daccord finished with 23 saves for the Kraken, who have been blanked twice during the second-longest losing streak in franchise history. They are one away from matching the franchise record set December 2021 to January 2022 during their inaugural season.

Boldy put the Wild onto the board at 7:14 of the first period. He came in wide-open on Daccord down the left wing with the goalie out of position and slid the puck behind his right pad and inside the post for his seventh of the season.

Rossi made it 2-0 with 7:25 left in the game for his ninth.

Eriksson Ek capped it with an empty-netter for his 14th with 3.9 seconds remaining.

Earlier Sunday, the Kraken announced starting goalie Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. He will be out for at least seven days. Grubauer sustained the injury late in the second period of Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

Wild: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Snow showers may impact travel this weekend
Snow should be light but slippery for most of the region through early Sunday but lake...
Flurries should fade and sun should return by Sunday afternoon
A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks the game-winning field goal against the...
Vikings beat Raiders 3-0 in lowest-scoring NFL game in 16 years
FILE: UMD Men's Hockey ties Michigan Tech
UMD mens hockey pushes past Redhawks with 3-1 victory
UMD Women's Hockey Team (Northern News Now)
No. 6 UMD womens hockey team falls to No. 8 St. Cloud 5-1, splits weekend series
UWS mens basketball
UWS mens basketball loses conference opener at home to Crown 67-58