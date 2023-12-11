GoFundMe made for family of Hibbing man that died in head-on collision Saturday

Levi Greenwood
Levi Greenwood(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for a Hibbing teen’s funeral after he died in a head-on crash.

Levi Greenwood, 20, of Hibbing, died in the crash after he crossed the centerline hitting a semi-truck around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 169 and an Oldsmobile, driven by Greenwood, was heading northbound.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Greenwood’s family with funeral expenses.

To donate, click here.

