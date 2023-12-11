Duluth firefighters save dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Duluth firefighters are being hailed heroes after braving eight-foot waves and extremely cold water to rescue a dog from Lake Superior.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of a dog that escaped his leash and jumped in the water near the Aerial Lift Bridge.

While on their way to the scene, responders were trying to get the exact location of the dog and the callers.

Dispatch was able to use cameras on the lift bridge to help locate the call.

When crews arrived, they were able to find the callers on the south pier on the lake side of the bridge.

A crew was able to find the dog’s owner who pointed out where the dog was.

Authorities say the dog was struggling in eight-foot waves in the middle of the ship canal.

Responders then went into the water in ice rescue suits, which are designed to work in the extremely cold water and ice of Lake Superior.

They were struggling to see the dog due to the waves and the limited light.

In addition, the dog was dark in color and kept slipping under the waves.

Firefighters were able to get a hold of the dog by his collar.

Due to the waves, the dog’s size, and the fact he was very scared, they were unable to do much more than keep the dog above water.

The crew and dog were being swept in toward the bay and as they were passing under the bridge, rescuers aboard the department’s 14-foot inflatable raft was able to grab them from the water.

DFD said the dog, who was completely exhausted, was reunited with his owners.

The dog was also treated by DFD crews for exposure.

The owners and dog were transported to their vehicle by Duluth Fire and the dog was showing marked signs of improvement.

He had stopped shivering, was able to walk on his own, and was wagging his tail as he jumped into his owner’s car.

According to authorities, the department’s Marine-19 and Marine-1 units, which are usually used in water rescues were staged at the pier. They are typically not available this time of year due to the ice and cold temperatures.

You can watch the full rescue below.

The DFD released the following statement after the incident:

“The Duluth Fire Department is often asked why we would respond to calls like this and put firefighters at any level of risk for an animal. The Duluth Fire Department understands how important pets are to their families. We have learned in the fire service that if we do not respond to help in these situations that bystanders and owners likely will take action on their own. Without the proper training and equipment, this most often results in the firefighters now responding to a call for a person in harm’s way.

On this call one of the notes taken by Saint Louis County Dispatchers and transmitted to fire crews stated “The female reporting party is threatening to jump in.” Other bystanders on scene informed us they were having to convince the owner not to go in after the dog. The Duluth Fire Department wants to stress to the public the importance of not putting yourself into a situation you are neither trained nor equipped to handle. This will not only put you at risk but the emergency responders as well. It will also greatly limit the options we have to try to save your pet as all efforts will now be directed at saving you. Given the wave and temperature conditions in the canal last night, anyone entering the water without the proper training and equipment would most likely have ended in tragedy.

The Duluth Fire Department wants to thank our partners at Saint Louis County Dispatch and the Aerial Lift Bridge Operator for their assistance in this call and remind everyone to stay safe this holiday season.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.