Cold wind chills Tuesday morning

MONDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the teens. Relatively gusty winds out of the WNW at 10-20 MPH will keep wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero overnight. A few light snow showers move through NE MN with light lake effect snow along the South Shore east of Ashland. Snow totals should remain under an inch for most locations.

TUESDAY: Clouds will decrease in the morning bringing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the bulk of the day. High temperatures reach the upper teens to mid 20s with breezy conditions in the morning. Lows will be in the single digits to teens above zero.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Skies become partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. Highs reach the upper 30s to mid 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

