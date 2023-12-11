Chabad of Duluth holds Chanukah festivities at Miller Hill Mall Sunday

2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.
2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Jewish leaders in Duluth held a special celebration at Miller Hill Mall on the fourth night of Chanukah Sunday.

Attendees were treated to donuts, gifts and chocolate gelt.

Rabbi Mendy Ross with Chabad of Duluth led the ceremony.

According to Ross, Chanukah is a time of warmth, light and unity.

He said holding the ceremony at the mall is a wonderful way to bring the community together.

”Sometimes we don’t see each other on a daily, weekly or even monthly basis,” Ross said, “But when we come together on these special times, we remember that we’re not alone, that we’re all here together.”

2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.

Duluth’s Mayor Elect Roger Reinert attended the ceremony and helped in lighting the menorah.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday
Northern News Now
First Alert: Snow showers may impact travel this weekend
Snow should be light but slippery for most of the region through early Sunday but lake...
Flurries should fade and sun should return by Sunday afternoon
A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines

Latest News

Hermantown High School hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition.
Robotics tournament comes to the Northland
20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
UPDATE: Authorities identify Hibbing man killed in fatal vehicle crash Saturday
Essentia employees rally in downtown Duluth.
Essentia employees rally for better contract terms
Click above for the video forecast
Sunday night forecast with Dave Anderson December, 11