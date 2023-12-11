Calm start to the week with some windy conditions Tuesday

MONDAY: Today will be seasonable with a high of 29 degrees and mostly cloudy skies. Stray flurries are possible with winds out of the SW at 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will be cool with a high of 24 degrees and mostly sunny skies. It will be windy especially in the morning as a cold front pushes through, bringing winds out of the NW at 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will see above average temperatures with a high of 32 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

LATE WEEK: Later this week will see a warmup back to the 40′s on Thursday and upper 30′s on Friday.

