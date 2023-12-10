Wisconsin hunters and lawmakers gather for deer concerns listening session

SOLON SPRINGS, WI. (Northern News Now) - Hunters and lawmakers gathered Saturday morning to discuss Wisconsin’s white-tail deer population.

Wisconsin hunters are worried that wolves might be the main cause of a population decline.

Republican State Representative Angie Sapik, is a hunter herself and has heard from hunters that there may be a decline in the white-tail deer population.

She said wolves, harsh winters, and even humans may be causing that.

According to Sapik, that takes a toll on the citizens that need deer.

“Family traditions are going away. People aren’t doing hunting camps the way that they used to,” said Sapik. “There’s a lot of tourism in this area through hunting and we’re losing a lot of that because we’re losing the deer population.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the gray wolf population in the state has increased by about four percent.

Chris Diesing, owner of Buskey Bay Resort has grown tired of the wolf population near his home in Iron River.

“I set up a trail camera yesterday in a new spot and I got wolves overnight,” said Diesing. “The first animals I got on that trail camera. It’s getting out of hand.”

If the wolf population keeps increasing Diesing said it will affect his business.

“Being a resort owner, I also own a supper club restaurant,” said Diesing. “So, I see my plate count going down during deer season and so, it affects my ability to feed my family..”

Sapik is hoping that legislation will pass in some form to protect the deer population.

“I would really like to get a package of white tail bills together that I can bring to the committee in Madison in January that are going to help the white-tailed population,” said Sapik.

According to State Representative Sapik, it’s difficult to get wolves off of the protected species list.

