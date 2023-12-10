UWS students hold Candlelight vigil in honor of lives lost in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

Candlelight vigil held at UW-Superior.
Candlelight vigil held at UW-Superior.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior joined together for a candlelight vigil to honor the lives lost in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The event kicked off at noon Friday in the Yellowjacket Union with student speakers, music, and a moment of silence.

Organizers said the goal was to promote an atmosphere that’s absent of hostility and full of empathy.

The event also gave attendees the chance to take part in a civil conversation about the war, which is important but can be difficult to talk about according to Emmet Appleby.

“I think people are afraid to talk to each other because of how divisive this issue can be. And because of how many feelings there are about it,” said UWS student Appleby.

After the vigil candles were placed outside the Yellowjacket Union.

