UMD mens hockey pushes past Redhawks with 3-1 victory

FILE: UMD Men's Hockey ties Michigan Tech
FILE: UMD Men's Hockey ties Michigan Tech(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday, The University of Minnesota Duluth and the University of Miami (OH) mens hockey game ended in a tie but they would face each other again just a day later.

There was no scoring by either team in the first period and UMD would get on the board first with an early second-period goal by senior Blake Biondi off assists from Quinn Olson and Cole Spicer.

The Bulldogs would go up 2-0 just two minutes later as their goal leader, sophomore Ben Steeves, netted his 11th goal of the season.

That was it for the second period but the Redhawks would keep it close with their first goal coming four minutes into the final period to make it 2-1.

UMD was able to put the game away with an empty-net goal in the final seconds from team captain Luke Loheit to make it a 3-1 Bulldog victory.

Senior Zach Stejskal was able to pick up 18 saves for his fourth win of the season.

The Bulldogs will have a couple of weeks off before they compete in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-off at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 28 and 29.

