Sun to slowly return Sunday as snow chances move east

The sky should become partly cloudy Monday as a high arrives
The sky should become partly cloudy Monday as a high arrives
By Dave Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A large but moisture starved low pressure system is exiting the Northland Sunday. A high will replace it and sun should break out for several days. In general, it will be partly cloudy for much of the week. Normal high and low this week are 27 and 12. We will be near that to start the week but another warm-up towards 40 will finish.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will fall to 15. The wind will be gusty and go NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will be partly cloudy as a high pressure system takes over for a good chunk of the week. The low will start at 15. The high will hit 30. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Look for another partly cloudy. The morning low will start at 15. The afternoon high temp will be around 25. The wind will be W 15-25 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The circulation of the big high over the Upper Midwest will draw up warm air from the south beginning on Wednesday. Temps close to 40 may hit Thursday and Friday. Next precip chance is for a rain and snow mix next Friday.

Temperatures start near normal this week but increase to 40 as time passes.
Temperatures start near normal this week but increase to 40 as time passes.

