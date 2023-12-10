Salvation Army competes in Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s the holiday season and ringing can be heard at many of your favorite local errand stops, especially this Saturday.

On Saturday, the Salvation Army competed in the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge.

For the challenge, Red Kettle bell ringers must ring their bell for four straight hours to win one of two different awards. Highest Total Dollars Raised or the Highest Percentage Raised of Kettle Goal.

Locally, Captain Anthony Nordan competed while bell ringing at the WalMart in Hermantown.

Nordan’s goal was set to raise over $1,000 during his shift.

“These funds go toward our year-round operation, whether it’s our lunch program whether it’s our rookie basketball or our food shelf,” said Nordan. The three different housing programs that we have going on are rapid rehousing, transitional housing, and then family housing and prevention.”

Overall the Salvation Army would like to raise $225,000 this year as part of their Red Kettle campaign.

According to Nordan, they’ve raised about $4,000 less than where they were at this time last year.

