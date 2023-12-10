Over 500 Santas participate in Wild Santa 5k Run

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday morning, the fourth Wild Santa 5k Run was held in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The event is sponsored by Wild State Cider and other local businesses who join in for support.

More than 500 participants dressed up as Santa to run the 5k.

“It’s great we love hosting it, we always put a bunch of lights in the tap room and everybody has a great time,” said event organizer Allison Longley.

Registration for the event included a high-quality five-piece Santa suit and one free cider.

After the race runners were treated to cider and a warm bowl of chili with live music.

For children wishing to take part, there was also a reindeer run held before the Wild Santa 5k.

