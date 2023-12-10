Minnesota grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say

Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club
Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and...
Minneapolis police say a clerk at a small grocery store died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club(FREE TO USE)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said.

The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police. The clerk died at a hospital.

Information from witnesses led police to an apartment building across the street. Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at a news conference late Friday that the suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours. After lengthy negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident, O'Hara said.

Police are still investigating to determine what prompted the attack. O'Hara said it appeared that the suspect had collected some items from the store for purchase and taken them to the counter.

“It appears he then went behind the counter and then began to assault and bludgeon the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way,” O’Hara said.

Neighbors told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the clerk was a longtime fixture at the grocery store.

“We are broken; our hearts are broken,” said Manuela Torres, who said she was a friend of the victim.

A memorial set up outside the store was adorned with candles, flowers and a photo.

“We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight,” O’Hara said.

Most Read

Northern News Now
First Alert: Snow showers may impact travel this weekend
A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
20-year-old from Hibbing dies in fatal vehicle crash Saturday morning
Snow should be light but slippery for most of the region through early Sunday but lake...
Slippery roads likely Saturday night but sun will come back for Sunday
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips looks on during the NFL football...
Vikings offensive coordinator arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon,...
A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting
FILE - Shawn Fix, center, confers with defense attorney Nichole Dougherty, left, during a...
Last sentencings are on docket in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Minnesota’s budget picture remains stable in the near term but there are clouds on the...
Minnesota budget forecast is steady, but with potential trouble ahead