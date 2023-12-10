Essentia employees rally for better contract terms

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of Essentia Employees rallied in downtown Duluth Sunday afternoon during negotiations for better contract terms.

The United Steelworkers Union represents over 700 employees at Essentia Health like lab workers, x-ray and ultrasound techs, and many more.

Since May, these employees have been negotiating new terms for a three-year contract that ended in June with Essentia.

“It’s always a fight just to get what’s fair,” said Steve Olson, a respiratory therapist at Essentia Health.

The employees believe the current terms of their contract do not properly reflect the work they do.

“We need better wages, better benefits to attract better people,” said Dan Romsa, a fellow respiratory therapist.

“We’ve lost so much talent through the years,” added Olson. “A lot of people, they don’t want to stay because there’s better opportunities elsewhere.”

Union employees said Essentia will continue to lose people to the Twin Cities all the way to Chicago if they do not receive better wages.

“We have built a billion-dollar facility,” said Romsa. “That’s a building. It’s not what provides the care. It’s the people that provide the care.”

Many believe Essentia’s new $900 million hospital is not enough to attract and retain employees.

“You’re going to have people that are more experienced in the field,” said Zac Tuominen, an Essentia employee helping with the contract negotiations. “You want to be able to retain those people that have worked at specific, specific roles, and then be able to make sure that providing that high-quality care.”

In a statement, Essentia representatives said:

“Essentia Health and the United Steelworkers continue to work toward a mutually beneficial agreement that recognizes and rewards the contributions of our valued colleagues in many of our technical positions. Essentia’s proposals have focused on supporting these good local jobs with improved pay and benefits, while also preserving high-quality patient care that is both accessible and sustainable. We remain committed to bargaining in good faith, and we look forward to resuming negotiations this week.”

