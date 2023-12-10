No. 6 UMD womens hockey team falls to No. 8 St. Cloud 5-1, splits weekend series

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The 8th ranked University of Minnesota Duluth womens hockey team fell to 6th ranked St. Cloud State 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the 2nd period and were unable to generate the usual offense the team is used to each night.

Two goals scored 90 seconds apart from the Huskies, including a shorthanded breakaway goal from Avery Farrell, put the Bulldogs in a hole they couldn’t recover from.

UMD would finally get on the board in the 3rd period when Tova Henderson set up Reece Hunt on the power play for her 7th goal of the season.

Sophomore goalie Hailey MacLeod suffered the first regulation loss of her career. She started the first 13 games of her career with a record of 11-0-1.

The Huskies scored two late empty-net goals to salt this one away in the final frame.

Up next for the Bulldogs is three weeks off before traveling to Connecticut to take on Quinnipiac on January 5th.

