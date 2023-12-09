UWS mens basketball loses conference opener at home to Crown 67-58

By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UW-Superior mens basketball team opened up their Upper Midwest Athletic Conference schedule on Friday against the Crown College Polars.

UWS was down 39-31 at halftime and couldn’t get out of the hole in the second as they ended up losing 67-58.

The Yellowjackets are back in action tomorrow against the University of Minnesota Morris at home with tip-off set for 4:45 p.m. at the Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence in Eveleth on Friday, December 8.
Two men arrested in Eveleth for kidnapping, assault
Northern News Now
First Alert: Snow showers impact travel this weekend
Police Lights Generic
‘Loud explosion’ in St. Louis County found to be illegal fireworks
The goal of the machines is to provide access to basic healthcare needs to anyone on the...
Bois Forte becomes first tribal nation in MN to introduce Public Health Vending Machines
WILX File: Grey/Gray Wolf
New hunting group meets to call for return of wolf management

Latest News

UW-Superior mens basketball loses conference opener at home
The Bulldogs women's hockey team during pre-game against Ohio State.
No. 6 UMD womens hockey defeats No. 8 SCSU in overtime 2-1
No. 5 CSS mens hockey defeats Northland 8-1
St. Scholastica mens hockey
No. 5 St. Scholastica blows out Northland at home 8-1