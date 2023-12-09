UWS mens basketball loses conference opener at home to Crown 67-58

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UW-Superior mens basketball team opened up their Upper Midwest Athletic Conference schedule on Friday against the Crown College Polars.

UWS was down 39-31 at halftime and couldn’t get out of the hole in the second as they ended up losing 67-58.

The Yellowjackets are back in action tomorrow against the University of Minnesota Morris at home with tip-off set for 4:45 p.m. at the Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.