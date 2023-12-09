UWS Athletics partners with Sophie’s Squad

Sophie's Squad
Sophie's Squad(Yellowjacket Athletics)
By Jeffrey F McClure and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - At the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Yellowjacket Athletics has partnered with a non-profit organization for their games this weekend.

Sophie’s Squad is a non-profit created in 2021 with a mission to raise awareness around mental health.

The organization was created in memory of a teenager from Sartell, Minn. who took her own life at 14 years old in July 2021.

Sophie’s Squad partners with many different hockey events including their #hockeyhitbacks and a chance at a Guinness World Record through their “30-In-30″ Challenge.

During both UWS men’s and women’s games on Dec. 9 representatives of Sophie’s Squad will be at the games with various activities, contests, and a special puck drop.

If you would like more information or would like to donate you can visit their website by clicking here.

