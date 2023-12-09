UMD mens hockey team collects two points in 3-3 tie against Miami (OH)

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The University of Minnesota Duluth’s mens hockey team picked up two crucial NCHC points in a 3-3 tie against the Miami of Ohio Redhawks.

It was not an ideal start for the Bulldogs, as they fell behind 2-0 just 65 seconds into the 1st period.

UMD would get on the board in the 2nd period, as sophomore Ben Steeves deflected the point shot by Owen Gallatin past Redhawks goalie Logan Neaton to make it 2-1.

Then just three minutes later, Steeves would deflect defenceman Aaron Pionk’s shot on the power play for his team-leading 10th goal of the season to tie the game at 2.

The Bulldogs and Redhawks would trade goals early in the 3rd period and would remain deadlocked at three for the rest of regulation.

The three-on-three overtime frame did not produce a game winner, so the game would be decided in the shootout.

Quinn Olson and Ben Steeves scored in the first two rounds of the shootout, and goalie Zach Stejskal was perfect to lead the Bulldogs to the extra point.

With the shootout win, UMD remains undefeated in the shootout this season.

Goalie Zach Stejskal made 27 saves on 30 shots for his third win of the year.

Game 2 of the series is tomorrow night at 6pm from Miami.

